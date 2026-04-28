Ilyas Chaira News: Nets on Sunday
Chaira scored one goal to go with seven shots (three on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Elche.
Chaira skillfully controlled Aaron's long-range pass and scored in the 76th minute. He recorded the most crosses in the game and also made a tackle. Chaira has now contributed to goals in three consecutive games and has a total of eight goal contributions this campaign.
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