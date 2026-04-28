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Ilyas Chaira News: Nets on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Chaira scored one goal to go with seven shots (three on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Elche.

Chaira skillfully controlled Aaron's long-range pass and scored in the 76th minute. He recorded the most crosses in the game and also made a tackle. Chaira has now contributed to goals in three consecutive games and has a total of eight goal contributions this campaign.

Ilyas Chaira
Oviedo
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