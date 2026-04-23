Ilyas Chaira News: Scores equalizer Thursday

Chaira scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Villarreal.

Chaira scored an unassisted goal in the 69th minute Thursday, a strike which served as the equalizer and earned a crucial point in the relegation battle. It marked his seventh goal contribution of the season, three of which have come in the last four matches. He'll need to keep up his excellent form over the final six matches of the season to help Oviedo avoid relegation.