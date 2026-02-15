Ilyas Chaira headshot

Ilyas Chaira News: Scores in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Chaira scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Athletic.

The forward found the back of the net and tried to get others involved with his crossing but it wasn't enough in Oviedo's setback. Chaira does have a good chance to keep his scoring going against Real Sociedad, a team which has given up 35 goals in La Liga play this season.

Ilyas Chaira
Oviedo
