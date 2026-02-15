Ilyas Chaira News: Scores in loss
Chaira scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Athletic.
The forward found the back of the net and tried to get others involved with his crossing but it wasn't enough in Oviedo's setback. Chaira does have a good chance to keep his scoring going against Real Sociedad, a team which has given up 35 goals in La Liga play this season.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilyas Chaira
