Ilyas Chaira News: Scores in loss

Chaira scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Athletic.

The forward found the back of the net and tried to get others involved with his crossing but it wasn't enough in Oviedo's setback. Chaira does have a good chance to keep his scoring going against Real Sociedad, a team which has given up 35 goals in La Liga play this season.