Chaira scored the lone goal of Saturday's match, a close-range strike in the 74th minute assisted by Thiago Fernandez. It marked his third goal contribution of the season, all of which have come in his last five matches. He has been highly productive as of late beyond those goal contributions, totaling 20 shots (10 on target), five chances created and 20 crosses (three accurate) across his last six appearances. This significant uptick in attacking production makes him a valuable asset during the second half of this season.