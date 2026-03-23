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Ilyas Chaira News: Scores once in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 5:57am

Chaira scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and five crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-2 defeat against Levante.

Chaira returned to the starting lineup after two consecutive bench appearances, making his start on the right this season following Thiago Fernandez's impressive displays in his usual position across the past two games. The forward recorded four shots and returned to the scoresheet with his fourth league goal, ending a five game run without scoring despite having attempted 11 shots during that stretch.

Ilyas Chaira
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