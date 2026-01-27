Rondic has ended his loan spell with Rakow Czestochowa early due to limited playing time and has joined Preussen Munster on loan for the remainder of the season. The 26-year-old striker is under contract with FC Koln until 2029 after joining from Widzew Lodz in February 2024. Rondic made nine appearances in the 2. Bundesliga during the second half of the 2024\/25 season and featured in the DFB-Pokal quarterfinal, while his stint with Rakow included 12 league appearances, four Conference League matches, and two domestic cup games.