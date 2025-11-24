Pena did everything he could against Real Madrid's poweful attack and kept them scoreless for most of the game despite facing some stretches of heavy pressure. However, the goalkeeper couldn't resist to the final push from the league leaders and saw them scoring twice during the final 12 minutes to salvage at least one point. That's now 13 saves and six goals allowed over the last three starts for the goalkeeper, who's far from a lock in the starting XI and will need better performances in order to preserve his spot.