Inaki Ruperez Injury: Could return Sunday

Ruperez (knee) could be an option for Sunday's clash against Valencia, according to coach Pellegrino Matarazzo. "Yeah both could be in the squad."

Ruperez had returned to team training earlier in the week after his knee surgery, and his potential inclusion in the squad for Sunday's clash is a faster turnaround than initially anticipated. The defender has mainly been a backup option behind Jon Aramburu in the back line this season, so his return adds useful depth rather than shaking up the starting lineup, but getting him available for the two final fixtures of the campaign is a positive development for Real Sociedad heading into Sunday's clash against Valencia.