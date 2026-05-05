Inaki Ruperez Injury: Returns to team training

Ruperez (knee) returned to team training Tuesday and is targeting a return for the final fixtures of the season with Real Sociedad, the club posted.

Ruperez had undergone knee surgery after conservative treatment failed to deliver the desired results, making his return to collective sessions a significant milestone in what has been a lengthy recovery process. The defender has mainly been a backup option behind Jon Aramburu in the back line this season, so his return adds useful depth rather than shaking up the starting lineup, but getting him back in the fold for the final fixtures of the campaign is a welcome development for Real Sociedad.