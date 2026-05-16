Inaki Ruperez headshot

Inaki Ruperez News: Back in matchday squad Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Ruperez (knee) was included in the squad for Sunday's clash against Valencia, according to the club.

Ruperez's presence in the squad represents a faster turnaround than initially anticipated following his knee surgery, adding useful depth to Real Sociedad's defensive options for the final fixture of the campaign. The defender has primarily served as a backup behind Jon Aramburu in the back line this season, meaning his return is unlikely to shake up the starting lineup but gives coach Pellegrino Matarazzo a welcome additional resource heading into Sunday's match.

Inaki Ruperez
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now