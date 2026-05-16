Inaki Ruperez News: Back in matchday squad Sunday

Ruperez (knee) was included in the squad for Sunday's clash against Valencia, according to the club.

Ruperez's presence in the squad represents a faster turnaround than initially anticipated following his knee surgery, adding useful depth to Real Sociedad's defensive options for the final fixture of the campaign. The defender has primarily served as a backup behind Jon Aramburu in the back line this season, meaning his return is unlikely to shake up the starting lineup but gives coach Pellegrino Matarazzo a welcome additional resource heading into Sunday's match.