Inaki Williams headshot

Inaki Williams Injury: Not traveling with Ghana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Williams is not traveling with his national team due to some physical complaints, according to his club.

Williams is going to take the international break easy and will not play with his national team after picking up some discomfort. This will be something to watch, but likely not too worrying, as the forward seems to be only dealing with a minor injury. He will likely be available when they resume play on April 5, just not featuring with Ghana to be cautious.

Inaki Williams
Athletic
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