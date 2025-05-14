Inaki Williams Injury: Possibility for Thursday

Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's match against getafe, accoridng to manager Ernesto Valverde, per Juanma Velasco of Marca. "Let's wait and see how they are."

Williams has missed the club's last two outings and looks to possibly be in line for his third straight absence, as he is still questionable. He will likely need to face some late testing to decide if he is fit. He is a regular starter and will look to see that spot back immediately once fit.