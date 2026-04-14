Inaki Williams headshot

Inaki Williams News: 10 crosses in home loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Williams registered one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Villarreal.

Williams attempted 10 crosses as his side lost 2-1 to Villarreal. He was unable to complete any of his crosses and created just one chance in the match. So far this season, he has created four assists, having also scored two. He produced two assists in his previous home game, where he created three chances.

Inaki Williams
Athletic
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