Inaki Williams News: Back available against Getafe
Williams (undisclosed) has been included in the matchday squad for Sunday's clash against Getafe, the club posted.
Williams sat out Ghana's international fixtures as a precautionary measure after picking up some discomfort, but the minor nature of the issue was never a major concern and he is now back in contention for Athletic Club. Expect him to slot straight back into the starting lineup on the right flank for Sunday's clash against Getafe.
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