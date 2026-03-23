Inaki Williams News: Delivers brace of assists

Williams assisted twice to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win against Betis.

Williams marked his 500th Athletic Club appearance with two assists and a relentless showing out wide in Sunday's win over Real Betis. He first teed up Dani Vivian for the 25th minute opener, then set up Oihan Sancet for the second just before halftime as the Basques hit the visitors twice during a dominant first-half run. His movement kept the back line under pressure all match, and he also forced an early point-blank save from Pau Lopez. Those two assists were his third and fourth in La Liga this season after the first two-assist performance he posted against Levante. The winger is still operating below his usual standard this year, with just two goals in 21 La Liga appearances so far this campaign.