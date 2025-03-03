Inaki Williams News: Five shots without goal in defeat
Williams had five shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Atlético Madrid.
Williams attempted five shots, but with only one on target, he failed to be involved in a goal. He also didn't create any chances in the game. This is the fourth away game in a row that he has failed to have a goal involvement. In his last two home matches, he has created four chances but has had no chances created in his last two away matches.
