Inaki Williams News: Goal and assist Sunday
Williams scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and four chances created in Sunday's 7-1 victory versus Valladolid.
Williams recorded a pair of goal contributions Sunday, his third match this season with multiple. He assisted Gorka Guruzeta's strike in the 69th minute, then poured salt on Valladolid's wounds with a solo strike in the 87th minute to take the 7-1 lead. He put a season-high three shots on target and tied a season high with four chances created. He also intercepted one pass and made one clearance as he played the full 90 minutes for the fourth consecutive match.
