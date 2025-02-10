Inaki Williams News: Good shift down right side

Williams assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Girona.

Williams was a key cog in Athletic's 3-0 dismantling of Girona on Saturday. In 90 minutes played, he tallied one assist, created the most chances in the match with four, and had ten touches in the opposition's box. However, there were a couple blemishes on what was an otherwise stellar performance for Williams. He missed a big chance from very close range for his only shot on target, and failed to complete any of his three dribbles. However, Athletic will likely be pleased with the right winger's shift regardless, and they will need him to have another good one this Sunday against Espanyol.