Inaki Williams News: Nets equalizer
Williams scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Rayo Vallecano.
Williams netted the equalizer in the 47th minute assisted by substitute Alex Berenguer. Williams won seven duels, recorded two tackles and a clearance and this was his first goal since October. He has now contributed to three goals across the last four games.
