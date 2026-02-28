Inaki Williams headshot

Inaki Williams News: Nets equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Williams scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Rayo Vallecano.

Williams netted the equalizer in the 47th minute assisted by substitute Alex Berenguer. Williams won seven duels, recorded two tackles and a clearance and this was his first goal since October. He has now contributed to three goals across the last four games.

Inaki Williams
Athletic
