Inaki Williams News: Nets equalizer on Sunday

Williams scored one goal to go with seven shots (three on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo.

Williams secured a crucial goal in the 52nd minute, assisted by Yuri Berchiche, which kept Athletic in a bleak hunt for a European spot. Williams took seven shots and contributed defensively with a tackle and an interception. This was his first goal since February and his third of the campaign.