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Inaki Williams News: Nets equalizer on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Williams scored one goal to go with seven shots (three on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo.

Williams secured a crucial goal in the 52nd minute, assisted by Yuri Berchiche, which kept Athletic in a bleak hunt for a European spot. Williams took seven shots and contributed defensively with a tackle and an interception. This was his first goal since February and his third of the campaign.

Inaki Williams
Athletic
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