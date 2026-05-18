Inaki Williams News: Nets equalizer on Sunday
Williams scored one goal to go with seven shots (three on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo.
Williams secured a crucial goal in the 52nd minute, assisted by Yuri Berchiche, which kept Athletic in a bleak hunt for a European spot. Williams took seven shots and contributed defensively with a tackle and an interception. This was his first goal since February and his third of the campaign.
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