Inaki Williams News: Records 14 contributions

Williams recorded six goals and eight assists across 35 appearances (29 starts) in the 2024/25 Liga season.

Williams had another impressive season, and the veteran winger continues to be one of the most productive players for Athletic Club. If including the UEFA Europa League, in which he scored five goals across 12 appearances, this was the third straight season in which Williams recorded double-digit goals across all competitions. The winger should be a key player for Athletic Club in 2025/26 in their return to the UEFA Champions League.