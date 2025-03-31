Fantasy Soccer
Inaki Williams headshot

Inaki Williams News: Seven crosses Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Williams recorded one shot (one on goal) and seven crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Osasuna.

Williams recorded seven crosses Sunday for the third time this season, however he recorded just one accurate cross and did not create a single chance. He added just one shot in the scoreless draw. Williams was also credited with a clean sheet as he made one clearance and won two duels in his full 90 minutes of action.

Inaki Williams
Athletic
