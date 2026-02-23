Inaki Williams News: Takes three shots in win

Williams had three shots (one on target) and sent in three inaccurate crosses during Friday's 2-1 win over Elche.

Williams made his third consecutive start, something that happened for the last time in October, and once again had a positive impact despite not being able to find the end product. With 10 shots over his last three league starts, the forward might very well be finally find the form everyone expects from him and, with that happening, the goals could start coming very soon.