Inaki Williams News: Two assists in final game

Williams assisted twice to go with three crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-2 defeat to Real Madrid.

Williams served up both assists for Athletic, whipping in the cross for Gorka Guruzeta's 45th-minute volley before delivering another pinpoint ball that Urko Izeta buried with a header in the 90th, bringing his La Liga total to six assists alongside three goals across 30 appearances (25 starts). He operated as Athletic's primary creative engine all season, consistently generating chances despite a tough campaign for the Basque side. The forward now shifts his focus to the 2026 World Cup with Ghana, where he's expected to spearhead the Black Stars' attack.