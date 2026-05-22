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Indiana Vassilev Injury: Uncertain to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Vassilev suffered a head injury in training this week and is uncertain to be available for Sunday's game against Inter Miami, according to Philadelphia Union reporter Joe Tansey.

Vassilev has started in all but two matches this season and has yet to miss time, but that could happen just before the World Cup break after the injury. Vassilev has just one goal this season while adding 11 chances created and 34 crosses in 14 games so far.

Indiana Vassilev
Philadelphia Union
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