Indiana Vassilev News: Converts PK
Vassilev scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to New York City FC.
Vassilev scored the lone goal for the Union on Sunday, converting the penalty kick for his first of the season. He is entering his second season playing for the team, recording six goals with two assists in 34 matches in 2025.
