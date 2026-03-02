Indiana Vassilev headshot

Indiana Vassilev News: Converts PK

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Vassilev scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to New York City FC.

Vassilev scored the lone goal for the Union on Sunday, converting the penalty kick for his first of the season. He is entering his second season playing for the team, recording six goals with two assists in 34 matches in 2025.

Indiana Vassilev
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 483
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
