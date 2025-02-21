Fantasy Soccer
Indiana Vassilev headshot

Indiana Vassilev News: Dealt to Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Vassilev was traded to Philadelphia from St. Louis, the club announced.

Vassilev makes the switch to Philadelphia, where he should be an immediate starter anywhere across the midfield. His two seasons in St. Louis were solid, with five goals and eight assists while contributing in a variety of roles. Vassilev can play in any attacking role and should complement Mikael Uhre and Tai Baribo well in a potent Philadelphia attack.

Indiana Vassilev
Philadelphia Union
