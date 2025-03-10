Indiana Vassilev News: Provides asssit off bench

Vassilev assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus New England Revolution.

Vassilev was on the bench again for the match against New England Revolution on Saturday but made a solid impact after coming on, setting up Jovan Lukic's goal late in the game to secure the win for Philadelphia. The midfielder had two strong seasons with St. Louis City and was expected to be an immediate starter in the Union midfield. However, he has yet to start a match with his new club. His next opportunity to potentially start will come against Nashville on Sunday.