Indiana Vassilev News: Records three crosses
Vassilev had one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Atlanta United.
Vassilev would step up with three crosses Saturday but wouldn't do much to help his team win, with only a shot in the outing. He remains at a goal this season in four shots, hunting down his six goals from last campaign.
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