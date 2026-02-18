Indiana Vassilev headshot

Indiana Vassilev News: Returns in Concacaf

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Vassilev (undisclosed) featured about 10 minutes in Wednesday's 5-0 win against Defence Force FC in the Concacaf Champions Cup, confirming he is back available for Philadelphia.

Vassilev had been working his way back from an injury picked up during Philadelphia's preseason, but he looks to have put it behind him, logging about 10 minutes in Wednesday's Concacaf Champions Cup win. That late cameo is a strong indicator that he's trending in the right direction from a fitness standpoint. It's a welcome development for Philly, given how central he was last season, making 34 appearances with 23 starts while punching in six goals and adding two assists.

Indiana Vassilev
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Indiana Vassilev See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Indiana Vassilev See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
301 days ago
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 483
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 483
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 6, 2024
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 21, 2024