Indiana Vassilev News: Returns in Concacaf

Vassilev (undisclosed) featured about 10 minutes in Wednesday's 5-0 win against Defence Force FC in the Concacaf Champions Cup, confirming he is back available for Philadelphia.

Vassilev had been working his way back from an injury picked up during Philadelphia's preseason, but he looks to have put it behind him, logging about 10 minutes in Wednesday's Concacaf Champions Cup win. That late cameo is a strong indicator that he's trending in the right direction from a fitness standpoint. It's a welcome development for Philly, given how central he was last season, making 34 appearances with 23 starts while punching in six goals and adding two assists.