Indiana Vassilev News: Scores the opener
Vassilev scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Inter Miami CF.
Vassilev ended a three game scoreless run by netting his third goal of the campaign. He added another shot and one tackle, while also setting a new high for himself with two interceptions.
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