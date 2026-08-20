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Indiana Vassilev News: Scores the opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Vassilev scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Inter Miami CF.

Vassilev ended a three game scoreless run by netting his third goal of the campaign. He added another shot and one tackle, while also setting a new high for himself with two interceptions.

Indiana Vassilev
Philadelphia Union
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