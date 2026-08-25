Inigo Arguibide Goni News: Struggles in service

Arguibide Goni generated seven crosses (two accurate) and one tackle in Monday's 0-0 draw against Levante.

Goni did manage seven crosses but only two were deemed to be accurate. The midfielder wasn't completely responsible for Osasuna's offensive struggles as Levante goalkeeper Mathew Ryan was phenomenal, but Goni will need to be more efficient to get results. He has a good matchup looming against Celta Vigo, a team which allowed 48 goals in LaLiga play last season.