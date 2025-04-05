Inigo Martinez Injury: Out with injury

Martinez is out for Saturday's match against Betis due to a gluteal injury, according to his club.

Martinez is not going to be an option Saturday, with the defender a late addition to the injury list due to an injury to his lower body. This will be something to monitor, as he is a typical starter for the club. He will look to see a quick return, with Pau Cubarsi and Ronald Araujo as the likely selection in the middle of the defense with Martinez out.