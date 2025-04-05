Inigo Martinez Injury: Out with injury
Martinez is out for Saturday's match against Betis due to a gluteal injury, according to his club.
Martinez is not going to be an option Saturday, with the defender a late addition to the injury list due to an injury to his lower body. This will be something to monitor, as he is a typical starter for the club. He will look to see a quick return, with Pau Cubarsi and Ronald Araujo as the likely selection in the middle of the defense with Martinez out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now