Inigo Martinez headshot

Inigo Martinez Injury: Suffers knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Martinez (knee) provided one assist and registered four tackles but also suffered an injury in Sunday's game against Atletico and will miss two to three weeks, the club announced.

Martinez had a solid outing on Sunday, providing one assist and a season-high four tackles against Atletico. He will miss two to three weeks to recover, which will force a change in the starting lineup since he is an undisputed starter when fit. Ronald Araujo will likely take on a bigger role in central defense for the upcoming games.

Inigo Martinez
Barcelona
