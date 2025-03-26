Fantasy Soccer
Inigo Martinez headshot

Inigo Martinez Injury: Will start against Osasuna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Martinez (knee) has fully recovered from his injury and is expected to start in Thursday's clash against Osasuna, coach Hansi Flick said in a press conference.

Martinez was expected to miss time with a knee injury but it turned out to be minor since he will likely start in central defense on Thursday according to his coach. This is good news for the team since he has been one of the most important defenders this season for the Blaugranas.

Inigo Martinez
Barcelona
