Inigo Martinez headshot

Inigo Martinez News: Assists in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Martinez assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 win over Sevilla.

Martinez was back in the starting XI Sunday after missing six weeks with a hamstring injury. He made his impact felt early in the match as he set up Robert Lewandowski's opening goal in the 7th minute, marking just his second La Liga goal contribution of the season. He played well on the defensive end too as he intercepted one pass, made four clearances and blocked one shot in his full 90 minutes of action.

Inigo Martinez
Barcelona
