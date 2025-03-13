Inigo Martinez News: Signs new contract
Martinez has signed a new contract with Barcelona until the end of the 2025/26 season, the club announced Thursday.
Martinez has been a regular at the back for Barcelona when healthy, and the defender has impressed the coaching staff enough to sign a contract extension. He's expected to remain one of the primary options at the back for Barca in their quest to win both LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League.
