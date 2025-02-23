Irvin Cardona Injury: Injured after brace

Cardona was injured and subbed out in the 82nd minute of Saturday's 3-3 draw against Angers. He scored two goals to go with five shots (five on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) before exiting the match.

Cardona scored a pair of goals, but couldn't finish out Saturday's match, coming out of the match in the closing stages. The striker will have some more open matches if he can get fit before a Saturday clash with Nice. Cardona has looked excellent with St. Etienne, and could be a difference-maker in the closing months of the season.