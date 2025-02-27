Fantasy Soccer
Irvin Cardona Injury: Should be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Cardona (undisclosed) should be available for Saturday's clash against Nice after training normally this week, coach Eirik Horneland said in a press conference.

Cardona was not listed among the injured players and participated in training Thursday morning which suggests he should be available for Saturday's game. He has often made a difference since returning in the transfer window and could push for a starting role against Nice.

Irvin Cardona
St. Etienne
