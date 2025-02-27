Irvin Cardona Injury: Should be available Saturday
Cardona (undisclosed) should be available for Saturday's clash against Nice after training normally this week, coach Eirik Horneland said in a press conference.
Cardona was not listed among the injured players and participated in training Thursday morning which suggests he should be available for Saturday's game. He has often made a difference since returning in the transfer window and could push for a starting role against Nice.
