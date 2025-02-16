Irvin Cardona News: First assist since return

Cardona assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 5-1 loss versus Marseille.

Cardona came off the bench at halftime for the second consecutive match and immediately created danger. Saint-Etienne struggled before his introduction but had a few chances thanks to his contributions. He provided the assist for Lucas Stassin's goal following a strong run on the right flank. It's clear that Cardona is set to become a starter soon, with the goal of helping the club maintain its top-flight status, similar to his role last year in their promotion.