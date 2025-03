Cardona had a goal ruled out due to VAR in St. Etienne's 1-1 draw against Le Havre. He also had five crosses and created three chances in the match.

Cardona had a productive game despite not getting his goal, and he's set up well to dominate next Sunday against Montepellier. Montpellier is the only team behind St. Etienne in the table and has allowed 59 goals in league play.