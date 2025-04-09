Irvin Cardona News: Rough showing

Cardona recorded one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Lens.

Cardona had a performance to forget against Lens on Sunday. In 69 minutes played, the 27 year old missed a penalty, did not create a chance, did not attempt a dribble, and had just two touches in the opposition's box. Cardona has four goal contributions in seven Ligue 1 starts this season, but his missed penalty could cost him a starting spot against Brest on Sunday.