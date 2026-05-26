Isaac Boehmer News: Struggles in first start
Boehmer recorded one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus San Diego FC.
Boehmer filled in for Yohei Takaoka and made his first start but endured a difficult night, conceding two goals with one directly caused by his own error, and was fortunate not to concede a third after another mistake led to a shot. The goalkeeper will return to the bench with the first choice keeper having served his suspension.
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