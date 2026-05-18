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Isaac Boehmer News: Three saves off bench, set for first start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 5:34pm

Boehmer came on for the dismissed Yohei Takaoka and made three saves but allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Houston Dynamo.

Boehmer was introduced after first-choice goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka was sent off and went on to make three saves during his 23-minute cameo. He looked set to preserve a result for his side but was ultimately beaten in the dying moments. The shot-stopper will now have a chance to respond when he makes a rare start against San Diego FC on Saturday.

Isaac Boehmer
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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