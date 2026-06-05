Isaac Cossier News: Returns to Lille after promotion

Cossier will return to parent club Lille after helping Le Mans FC secure historic promotion to Ligue 1 during his season-long loan spell, the club announced.

Cossier joined Le Mans on loan last summer to gain regular playing time in Ligue 2 after signing a contract extension with Lille until 2027, and his contribution to the club's historic promotion is a significant milestone in his development. Cossier now returns to the Domaine de Luchin having gained valuable experience at senior level, with Lille monitoring his progress before deciding on his next steps heading into the 2026/27 campaign.