Isaac News: Back from suspension

Isaac has cleared his suspension from the red card he received against Real Madrid and is set to return for the first gameday of the 2025-26 season. The forward had a solid campaign, playing twice as much as last season and totaling 2,167 minutes with Sevilla. He was an undisputed starter until the final stretch of the season, scoring four goals and providing two assists. The Spanish forward still has three years left on his contract and will likely play an important role next season for Sevilla, although the club is expected to undergo a full rebuild after a disappointing campaign.