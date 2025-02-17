Isaac News: Scores first half goal

Isaac scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-0 victory versus Valladolid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

Issac saw his first goal in some time Sunday, scoring in the 45th minute of the win. His last goal came almost two months ago, now having three in 20 appearances. He also has two assists, notching five goal contributions on the season.