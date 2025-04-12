Isaac News: Two shots in defeat
Isaac had two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 loss against Valencia.
Isaac accounted for at least two shots for the third time in five games and moved up to three shots on target in that span. This was also the first time in five outings that he accounted for a chance created. On the other hand, this was the sixth straight game where he completed fewer than 10 passes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now