Isaac Romero Injury: Dealing with hamstring discomfort

Romero is following a specific individual training program due to hamstring discomfort and did not train with the squad Wednesday, leaving his availability for Saturday's clash against Espanyol uncertain, according to Candela Vazquez of ABC Sevilla.

Romero's absence from the collective session is a concern for Sevilla heading into what is effectively another must-win fixture in their survival battle, with the club needing points to maintain their distance from the relegation zone. The club will assess his progress over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement Saturday.