Isaac Romero Injury: Misses training, likely ruled out

Romero (undisclosed) stayed behind at the training ground working individually and is expected to miss Wednesday's clash against Villarreal, according to Zona Mixta.

Romero's absence from the collective session is a concern for Sevilla heading into a crucial fixture, with the forward having been a regular starter in recent weeks. No details have been provided on the nature of the issue, and the club will assess his condition over the coming hours before making a final call, though all signs point toward him sitting out the Villarreal clash. Akor Adams is expected to lead the front line if Romero misses time.